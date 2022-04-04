“Thor: love and thunder” has started its official promotion. This has been confirmed by Chris Hemsworth, protagonist of the next Marvel movie, through a photo in which he appears with director Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie. New trailer coming?
While the studio prepares the pre-sale of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, the god of thunder begins to be present for his next film.
In a photo posted to his Instagram, Hemsworth reappeared alongside his co-star and the creative genius behind the previous Thor film.
“A bit of a long press for Thor love and thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of madness and hilarity. Get ready folks, this movie is going to be wild!”wrote the actor.
Fans ask for the trailer of “Thor: love and thunder”
With the publication of Chris Hemsworth, the requests of the fans have also arrived, who ask for the first official trailer.
As happened with “Spider-Man: no way home”, which took a long time to show its first trailer, “Thor: love and thunder” has not yet revealed any images a few months after its release.
The next Marvel movie is planned theatrical release for July 8 this year and fans are hoping to get at least one teaser in the coming weeks.
Something that could happen is that the first trailer is part of one of the post-credit scenes of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, a formula that opened the arachnid tape.
