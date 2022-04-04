“Thor: love and thunder” has started its official promotion. This has been confirmed by Chris Hemsworth, protagonist of the next Marvel movie, through a photo in which he appears with director Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie. New trailer coming?

While the studio prepares the pre-sale of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, the god of thunder begins to be present for his next film.

YOU CAN SEE: Mighty Thor: character played by Natalie Portman would have his own project

In a photo posted to his Instagram, Hemsworth reappeared alongside his co-star and the creative genius behind the previous Thor film.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: Cris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson. Photo: Instagram

“A bit of a long press for Thor love and thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of madness and hilarity. Get ready folks, this movie is going to be wild!” wrote the actor.

YOU CAN SEE: Thor 4: Robert Downey Jr. would return in Love and thunder

Fans ask for the trailer of “Thor: love and thunder”

With the publication of Chris Hemsworth, the requests of the fans have also arrived, who ask for the first official trailer.

Fans of “Thor: love and thunder” ask for a trailer on social networks. Photo: Twitter

As happened with “Spider-Man: no way home”, which took a long time to show its first trailer, “Thor: love and thunder” has not yet revealed any images a few months after its release.

YOU CAN SEE: What streaming platform will the movie “Morbius” arrive on?

The next Marvel movie is planned theatrical release for July 8 this year and fans are hoping to get at least one teaser in the coming weeks.

“Thor: love and thunder”. Photo: Twitter

Something that could happen is that the first trailer is part of one of the post-credit scenes of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, a formula that opened the arachnid tape.