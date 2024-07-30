The Australian actor Chris Hemsworth He told EFE that identifies more with funny movie characters than with heroesdespite having built his career playing superheroes like Thor and now Optimus Prime in the new film ‘Transformers One’.

“I feel closer to characters like Bumblebee (‘Transformers’) than to someone who has to lead an army or a rebellion against the government as these films present,” he said. Chris Hemsworth at a press conference at the San Diego Comic-Con in California, USA.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Chris Hemsworth voiced Orion Pax (later known as the main hero of the Transformers franchise: Optimus Prime) in the first animated film of this story, but he confessed that his favorite character is the friendly yellow robot played by Keegan-Michael Key: B-17, aka Bumblebee.

Chris Hemsworth stars in the animated film ‘Transformers One’. Instagram photo

“I like the fun and enthusiasm that Bumblebee has, his naturalness and youthful quality. He is the good and positive one in the face of adversity, he has a good time and is in a good mood,” noted the Australian actor. Chris Hemsworth.

The new film from Paramount Pictures was in charge of opening the first day of panels at the San Diego Comic-Con, which is currently taking place until July 28.

Directed by Josh Cooley (‘Toy Story 4’), The film shows the origins of the enmity between the two popular characters: Optimus Prime and Megatron, voiced by actor Brian Tyree Henry.

Although the main story focuses on the great friendship that these two emblematic transformers once had, the film is set against a backdrop of a city marked by labor exploitation and inequality between “minors,” low-ranking robotic cars, and the “majors” and “primes,” who, unlike the “minors,” have the ability to transform.

“The social theme is something that has always been in the DNA of Transformers and this film helps us understand how the Autobots and Decepticons were created,” Cooley told EFE.

‘Transformers One’ is the first animated film in the franchise created by Hasbro in 1984 and will be released on September 20. Previously, actors such as Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox had starred in live-action films.

This Thursday, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the stars of the Marvel film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, will also take the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con to share with their fans.

This is a return to normality for the convention that brings together the most relevant figures in pop culture, after a last edition marked by the absence of major actors due to the strikes that hit Hollywood in 2023.