Chris Hemsworth returns to streaming as the mercenary Tyler Rake in Rescue Mission 2, the sequel to one of the most viewed movies on Netflix. On this occasion, and after having miraculously avoided death, Tyler is involved in a new rescue, although in a more personal way, since it is about her ex-sister-in-law and her two youngest children kidnapped in a prison.

Sam Hargrave, an expert in combat and action scenes, once again takes over as director. Hence, Rake faces an army of prisoners in a high-security prison and a convoy of assassins led by his sister-in-law’s brother-in-law. Fights, explosions, bullets and even live fire abound in the story that does not let up blinking and in which Hemsworth himself appears burning in flames without doubles or green screen. “The most physically challenging is probably the prison scene. There were like 300 or 400 extras on set. Not just me, all the people involved wanted it to come out perfect. Since it was part of a single take, we didn’t have a second or third camera to hide, everything had to be in line and of course if 99% perfect and it ran smooth, but in the end we failed, we had to start over. It was high risk, challenging, but I had a great reward ”affirms the actor to The Republic through Zoom.

But Hemsworth also weathered emotional challenges. “Emotionally, probably the most difficult are the interactions that my character has with his ex-wife (Olga Kurylenko) and how he confronts his past, the shame, the guilt that he carries with him for having left her in a time of need and driving the loss of his son. With all that, you can’t help but let certain emotions and feelings out,” says Hemsworth, also famous for his character as Thor, the god of thunder in the Avengers.

-How are Tyler Rake and Thor alike and how are they different?

Are very different. You know, I’ve done a lot of movies that are quite physical and have a fair amount of action scenes, but in Rescue Mission 2, long scenes with one continuous camera shot have dominated. There weren’t as many cut points and more precision was needed, there are like 600 moves you have to learn for choreography for this movie. So it’s been exhausting, but incredibly immersive, we’re in our element, in the public eye, shooting in sub-zero temperatures. It’s one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done. The physical energy that is on the field, is brutal, you are not on a green screen in Hollywood, having to fight with imagined things until you drop. Really sweat and adrenaline here, everything is happening on camera, so I think it’s the whole experience. I’ve been through a lot of different characters, but this has been deeper in terms of feeling, there’s a genuineness there as well. I don’t think it’s anything like what I’ve done before.

Director Sam Hargravewho also participates in this interview, does not rule out a third installment of Rescue Mission, even more so when an open ending is left and with a mysterious character played by British actor Idris Elba. “The success of the first film was what led us to make the second., so I think a third one is going to depend on how the fans respond to this movie. I think we can wait for a third. How would it be? Exactly, I don’t know, we would have to come up with creative ideas and exchange them with Netflix. That is, to decide what is the best and most exciting thing to refresh the story of Tyler Rake and convey that to the audiences.

