Liam Hemsworth, known for participating in the films The Last Song and the saga of The Hunger Games, celebrates 31 years of life this January 13 and his famous older brother Chris Hemsworth did not miss the opportunity to share a photograph of his childhood to congratulate him.

Through his official Instagram account, the actor who gives life to Thor touched his fans with an image in which he poses in his school uniform while carrying Liam next to his canine pet.

Happy birthday @liamhemsworth. This photo was taken three years ago today. Time flies, but you haven’t changed a thing, ”the 37-year-old Australian joked. The admirers of the famous brothers were quick to react to the postcard, which already has more than three million ‘likes’ and thousands of comments.

“When Thor was a little friend”, “This is so cute”, “You guys got a lot old in three years!”, “Happy birthday Liam! Damn our Australian school uniforms “,” Classic photo and apparently still best friends “,” Three years ago? That Australian sun sure doesn’t age people, “wrote some fans.

Chris Hemsworth greeted his younger brother Liam Hemsworth on his 31st birthday. Photo: Chris Hemsworth Instagram

In addition to his birthday, Liam Hemsworth is about to celebrate a year of relationship with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The couple confirmed their relationship during 2020 and has been captured on several occasions while enjoying the Australian beaches.

