Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky chose for their last family vacation Lord Howe, a small island with almost 400 inhabitants located between Australia and New Zealand. The actor shared photos of his wife and children last week on his Instagram account exploring the crystal clear waters and subtropical forests of this paradise to promote local tourism in Australia and help one of the industries most affected by the covid. But it was cinema and not tourism that the media ended up talking about the most when they discovered among the photographs that the couple had invited their friend New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who directed Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. He selfie Hemsworth and Waititi making a funny face on a tour of the island has generated much speculation about whether the actor and director will soon begin filming the next installment of Thor, which is scheduled to shoot in Sydney. Especially after it was learned that Waititi left Los Angeles in early September and went through two mandatory 15-day quarantines (first in New Zealand and then in Australia) to end up meeting with Hemsworth.

The Australian actor has never hidden his interest in promoting his country as a film destination, for purely personal reasons: “Being able to stay home and put children to sleep at home, instead of dragging them around hotels around the world, is very important to me, as a parent. Obviously my wife is very happy, “he confessed at a press conference. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s home is a 20 million Australian dollar mansion they had built in Byron Bay, New Wales. The complex, surrounded by lush vegetation, sits on an area of ​​more than four hectares where the Spanish actress has been able to fulfill one of her dreams by adopting all kinds of animals, including horses, ponies, guinea pigs, dogs, chickens, fish and piglets.

Hemsworth and Pataky moved from Hollywood to Australia in 2014 to get away from the paparazzi and offer a quieter life to their three children, 8-year-old India Rose, and six-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. When they are not working, they love to take refuge in this coastal town of only 9,000 inhabitants where according to Pataky, they can feel “Like normal people.” Away from the camera spotlight, they choose which family anecdotes they share with the public on their prolific Instagram accounts, like their surf sessions on the paradisiacal beaches of Byron Bay. They also like to joke about their cultural differences. The couple’s children are bilingual, but when asked in a television interview if he spoke Spanish, Hemsworth replied: “Yes… a sentence,” and explained that he does not understand anything when his wife scolds the children. Pataky recounted her experience to the Australian magazine Women’s Health: “Here when people scold their children, they do it like that (imitate the act of whispering) but we do the opposite. We are loud and sometimes Chris is embarrassed. , that everyone is watching us. “

Although they can better protect your privacy in Byron Bay, there are also times when the paparazzi surprise you. Like when Elsa Pataky accompanied her daughter to school to show her classmates one of her pets. In the photographs, India Rose is seen hugging a bearded dragon against her chest, a reptile native to the Australian deserts that is characterized by the pointed scales below its throat.

Out of their love for animals, Hemsworth and Pataky have decided to support nature conservation organizations like WildArk, which has launched a campaign to restore habitat destroyed by the devastating wildfires that occurred in early 2020. According to experts cited above By WildArk, it is estimated that the fires killed more than 1 billion animals, including 30% of the koala population in the state of New Wales.

The two actors were also involved this week in a project to reintroduce Tasmanian devils to mainland Australia. These marsupials (which are famous thanks to the character of the Looney Tunes) are in danger of extinction, with only a decimated population surviving on the island of Tasmania. Hemsworth and Pataky acted as ambassadors for three environmental organizations and released Tasmanian devils in a nature reserve, the first time in more than 3,000 years that this animal has set foot on the continent.

With a vital project so tied to his home, Chris Hemsworth will continue to try to move Hollywood to the Antipodes. The newspaper Sunday Telegraph revealed a few weeks ago that the star of The Avengers has signed a contract to shoot four movies with Netflix, and is negotiating with the American company to shoot in Australia.