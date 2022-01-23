We’re done with it: full or half lockdown – get rid of it! Surely we can decide for ourselves what we do or don’t do? It’s not that simple for everyone. Chris van den Oever can talk about it. He has been forced to live separately from his wife and children for almost two years. For fear of corona. “I was alone in a caravan for Christmas.”

