The question many are asking at the moment is: how should motorsport interact with the outside world, how can it contribute to positive change? Well, of course they don’t question that at all; if you said that, they’d kindly ask you to type up with your veggie flip flops, but you know what i mean. Car racing enthusiasts worry about how their hobby fits into an electric future. And that is a fair question, although I wonder whether it is also the good question.

A new light on this issue is being shed by the brand new Extreme E racing. He not only has huge ambitions to come across as a branch of motorsport that offers top-notch action, but also as one that ‘gives something back’ to the countries he visits. The threshold for the general public to become acquainted with it has been made very low these days for anything electrical; it’s not behind a paywall or anything like that [in Nederland wordt Extreme E uitgezonden door RTL7 – red.]. Most fossil fuel-fueled series would kill for so much exposure.

wasteful and selfish

As promised, in this new class, the message is just as important as the racing. And that, unfortunately, is where the problems begin. Because however you look at it, international motorsport is wasteful and selfish. You can wrap up the message as beautifully and come up with your own Duracells, that premise does not change. And it certainly doesn’t get any better if you keep shouting from the tower how green the whole circus is, but not talking about that dirty ship that you come to deliver all that greenness with.

The choice of Saudi Arabia as your first destination is just as wonderful. In general, I think that sport should transcend all borders, including political ones, and should be free to go where they want – but then you have to be honest about it. So you really don’t have to be a supercritical current affairs program to see those videos of female drivers who are going to walk there telling you how to save turtles, and ask yourself, ‘Seriously? Is this really happening or am I just being terribly fooled here?’

Ironic but spectacular

Ironically, just three years ago, half of the entrants weren’t even allowed to drive on the roads of the country they now race in, simply because they’re women. That said, the scenery and some parts of the racing were spectacular. A bit too much in the case of the flying Claudia Hürtgen, who will probably have given a number of Saudi men the idea to turn back their newly granted freedom as quickly as possible.

Furthermore, the race was rather spoiled by the dust, which made it impossible to see anything behind the two front drivers. That no one had thought of that before. Nevertheless. As a ‘toe in the water’ of a less wasteful way to handle motorsport, there’s nothing better than the Extreme E right now. And I’m convinced that the positives, such as exploring the possibilities and getting the discussion going, outweigh the sometimes cringe-inducing message people are expected to swallow.

The question Extreme E is trying to answer

What should motorsport be in the future? Based on what I’ve seen, I’m not sure if this has a long-term future as an international spectacle. All my kids – most kids – race online, with cars and spaceships. They don’t care much about the real world. If you tried to tell them how much money and other stuff was involved to make possible the Saudi Arabian spectacle we had seen, they would only laugh. And therein lies the real question: does motorsport have a role in the electric, and increasingly virtual, future? I venture to doubt it.