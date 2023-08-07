I’m done with all this nonsense about electric cars. I’m sure they’ll work fine one day, but in 2023 they won’t [in het VK dan, red.], unless you are very rich and don’t really need a car. So let’s do something counterintuitive and celebrate just how amazingly good the internal combustion engine car has become.

We all seem to live in a world where we have to applaud all kinds of new, worthless things that don’t work and are supposed to dismiss things that work just fine because they don’t fit certain agendas.

Harris feels sorry for combustion engined cars

I have now driven almost 13,000 kilometers in the new BMW M3 Touring. BMW is more than happy to tell you how it’s focusing on things electric, and to further those noble goals, it’s using the word “mobility” in meanings no one has invented until recently.

But somehow the company can’t tell us that with the M3 Touring it has, almost casually, made one of the best cars ever made. There may be slightly faster, slightly more glamorous ways to move yourself, a bunch of kids and the dog, but none are as fun or annoyingly competent as this thing.

I seriously feel sorry for cars like the M3 Touring. They should bathe in the opulence and glory of what car manufacturers have achieved since Karl Benz patented his Motorwagen in 1886.

This is a car that accelerates as fast as most modern sports cars. A car that has so much technology in its chassis that it helps an average driver so well that it looks much more talented than it actually is. A car that makes you wonder if it wouldn’t be a good idea if BMW’s software people expanded their field of activity to human character traits.

Does BMW want the M3 Touring to be a success at all?

Something is done here and there on social media to bring the M3 Touring to the attention, but there is no active advertising. Less than ten years ago, BMW would have asked their advertising agency to generate attention for their new top performance with some concise words.

At the top of the logo, that genius mission statement – ‘makes driving great’ – and then some stinging remarks to the sports car makers and other German rivals. But that’s over. Sometimes it almost seems as if BMW is ashamed that it still makes cars like the M3 Touring.

It’s bizarre. I can’t think of any other aspect of life where this happens. If you create something truly unparalleled or simply brilliant, you can shout it from the rooftops. But not when it comes to a car. Could this possibly change?

Are cars with combustion engines really being bullied away?

It sometimes seems that the evangelists of electric driving are losing some traction. Most people don’t seem to like or even respect having environmental zones forced down their throats, eight EU countries have recently declared they will not sign up to the strict Euro 7 standards and there are a lot of political parties going on voices who say that banning the sale of new combustion engine cars by 2030 is nonsense.

Meanwhile, BMW has not been in such top shape in its entire history as it is now. The M3 Touring is sensationally good, and the only practical road car I’ve driven that’s faster and more technically advanced is the M5 CS. It is so smooth and usable that it is a pleasure to drive on a daily basis.

But BMW can’t really tell you that. It reminds me of that scene in black adder in which Lieutenant George shows his painting in all modesty. “It’s not something you trumpet about,” he says, almost apologetically. “You could have at least told me you had a trumpet,” replies Blackadder. BMW is now trumpeting in such a way that their fast cars outperform those of Audi or Mercedes more mercilessly than we have seen in the last twenty years.