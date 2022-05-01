In a few days I will be driving a new car that I know very little about. It’s called the Maserati MC20 and has to be about the least promoted product I’ve ever tested. There was a web show in Italy eighteen months ago that attracted about 50 people (according to the standing expression you should add something like ‘and a horse’s head’, but that always leads to brand confusion with Italian brands – or godfatherconnotations, both of which I prefer to avoid), and David Beckham seems to have somehow acquired some excellent drifting skills in it. I don’t know anything else. And I’m very happy about that.

Autos and marketing have always been closely linked, but for far too long the power within auto companies has been focused on those who get the message across rather than those who make great cars. Well, Maserati seems to be doing things differently now, as it looks like it spent about four bucks promoting what has to be pretty much the most exciting sports car it’s made since the 250F in 1954. I think we should assume that the rest of the money has been spent on the way he drives. And guys, that sounds good, right?

Opel used to throw money

Was it the Opel Corsa from the 90s that suffered from a billion dollar advertising budget? A whole pack of supermodels sat on them and in them and rode them, and that must have helped sell a few more than expected. But then GM Europe went one step further with the Vectra – I thought, at least – and openly boasted that the marketing budget was greater than what it had cost to get the car on the market.

Meanwhile, Ford did the opposite and spent a lot of money to make the Mondeo a great driving car. The Vectra was a clunky loft to drive and probably the start of the slippage from Vauxhall, here in the UK. When the marketing department is given too much power, bad things happen.

Sometimes it’s better to ignore the marketing department

Auto companies are so marketing driven that they will find ways to spend huge amounts of money on, well, marketing. I’ve always found that odd because there are plenty of examples of cars that have made it with very little promotion. Outside of North America, Porsche almost never advertised the 911. Didn’t find them necessary. After all, this was the company the marketing department ignored when they said in 1973 that the model with the weird little spoiler on the back would never sell. The enthusiasts won the discussion and the 2.7 RS became one of the Really Greats.

Ever seen an ad from Ferrari? Well no. An Ariel Atom? Not really. And now Maserati has joined the club. There’s something very refreshing in confidence about a car company that says, “You know where we are, you can read the reviews or watch the reviews, and if you want a test drive, we’ll do our best.”

It makes Maserati seem to know they have a winner on their hands. Of course I could also be completely wrong that this is the umpteenth ‘collection of parts’, such as Maserati has put together in the last twenty years. Even then, the way he’s been introduced in near-silence intrigues me and I suspect, I suspect, many others.