Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Chris Gayle posted a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed on Instagram and wrote that he is the Universe boss. Punjab suffered a close defeat against Kolkata on Saturday in IPL-13. Gayle, however, has not played a single match this season. His team remains at the bottom of the table.

Gayle wrote with an Instagram post, ‘I can say that to you. I will never give up without fighting. I am the Universe Boss. Which will never change. You can learn from me but it is not that I follow whatever I do. Do not forget my style and shine. Thank you for your support. ‘

Gayle missed the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 8 due to a stomach upset. Team coach Anil Kumble had said, ‘Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is ill. He has food poisoning, so he is not in the last-11.

Punjab is having a problem in batting. Barring his captain Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, no other batsman has been able to score runs.