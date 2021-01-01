West Indies opener Chris Gayle has turned 41, but is not in the mood to get away from cricket right now. Gayle’s eyes are not only on the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, but also on the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

Gayle told news agency ANI that right now he is looking at himself at the crease for the next five years. Gayle said, “There is no retirement plan yet. I believe I still have five more years. So there is no chance of retirement before I turn 45 and yes, there are two more World Cups to play.” . “

Romachunk told UKC

Gayle is currently playing in the brand-new gladiatorial cricket series Ultimate Cricket Challenge (UKC). .The first 16-match tournament of its kind features a new one-on-one cricket match format. Each match consists of 2 UKC contenders against each other in 4 innings of 15 balls in each match. UKC Contenders are given two points for winning the match in the league stage and more runs at the end of each match With the UKC contender being the winner, Gail has described this new format as exciting and fantastic.

Gayle’s performance was better in IPL

In the 13th season of the IPL played in the UAE, Gayle made a boisterous performance. He scored 288 runs in just seven innings at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14. He had scored three fifties. Gayle joined the IPL late after a few matches.

Also read-

NZ vs PAK: Misbah-ul-Haq said – Pakistan players challenge with mental and physical exhaustion

ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson said this big thing after defeating Kohli-Smith in Test Rankings