Chris Gayle, the batsman who helped Kings XI Punjab win in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians, has said that he was not nervous before the Super Over but was angry and disappointed.

The match played between Punjab and Mumbai at the Dubai International Stadium was also tied in the Super Over and another Super Over was played where Gayle won the team. After the match, Gayle told his team’s Mayank Agarwal, ‘No, I was not nervous. I was angry and disappointed that we brought ourselves into this situation. ‘

Both teams scored the same 176 in 20–20 overs and then the match went to a super over. In the first super over too, both teams were able to score five runs and the match was tied, after which the decision of the match came out in the second super over. Mohammed Shami did not allow two of Mumbai’s best batsmen Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to score six runs in the first super over.

Gayle said, ‘Shami is the man of the match. It is brilliant to defend six runs in front of Rohit and de Kock. I’ve played you in the nets and know that you can put yorkers well. Even today he came and did his work for us.

On his performance Shami said, 'It was quite difficult. It is a different thing when you have to save 15-17 runs in a super over. You know you can do it. But when the chances of mistake are negligible, then you focus on what you can do well. I believe in myself a lot. Whenever I go back to my bowling mark, I tell myself that the previous ball was brilliant.