Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle took a special record in his first match of IPL season 2020. He has become the first player in T20 cricket to score 10,000 runs with the help of fours and sixes. He landed in the league to bat at number three after 8 years. Earlier in 2012, he batted at number three or lower against Rajasthan. Gayle opens, but he came in third against RCB.

Gayle played a big role in the team’s victory, scoring 53 runs off 45 balls with the help of 5 sixes and a four. Gayle batted in a different style and hit 5 sixes. Chris Gayle got a special record after 5 sixes in this innings. Chris Gayle is the first batsman in IPL history to hit 5 or more sixes in an innings for the 27th time.

Gayle has so far scored 331 sixes in 126 matches in IPL and is at number one in the list of batsmen who have hit the most sixes in IPL. The veteran, who contributed 53 runs off the bat, said, ‘I was not nervous. This is the bat of the ‘Universe Boss’, how can I be nervous.’

Chris Gayle said– All the remaining matches will win

Chris Gayle was admitted to the hospital for the last few days due to stomach infection. Before the match, he said in the share video on the team’s official Twitter handle that the wait was over. The team’s journey in the IPL is not over yet. We can win all the remaining matches.

At the same time, Captain KL Rahul said, “It is necessary to starve the lion.” Wherever he (Gayle) is batting, he is dangerous. He takes it as a challenge. He was still the same player when he came to bat at number three. He did his work today. Will continue this

Rahul further said that from the position we had in the point, we have come to the side many times better. The competition was very close. I am glad that we won by crossing the barrier.

