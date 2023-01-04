Israel – Premier Tech and Uno-X Pro Cycling received an invitation in addition to the eighteen WorldTour teams and Lotto-Dstny and TotalEnergies, who have protected status next season.

“It is a selection without surprises,” Tour director Christian Prudhomme told AFP. “Sometimes the choice is complicated, in this case not really. There is a gap behind the 22 best teams in the world.”

Froome won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The 37-year-old Briton has been under contract with Israel – Premier Tech for the last two years. The 35-year-old Kristoff, the eye-catcher at Uno-X Pro Cycling Team, has won Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders in the past.

The Tour de France starts on July 1 with a stage that starts and finishes in Bilbao, Spain. Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma won the last edition of the Tour de France.

world tour:

AG2R CITROEN TEAM (Fra)

ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK (Bel)

ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM (Kaz)

BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS (Bhr)

BORA – HANSGROHE (Germany)

COFIDIS (Fra)

EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST (VSt)

GREENEDGE CYCLING (Aus)

GROUPAMA – FDJ (Fra)

INEOS GRENADIERS (GBr)

INTERMARCHÉ – CIRCUS – WANTY (Bel)

JUMBO-VISMA (Ned)

MOVISTAR TEAM (Spa)

SOUDAL QUICK-STEP (Call)

TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC (Fra)

TEAM DSM (Ned)

TREK – SEGAFREDO (USA)

UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE)

UCI Pro Teams

TEAM TOTAL ENERGIES (Fra)

LOTTO-DSTNY (Call)

ISRAEL PREMIER TECH (Isr)



