Israel – Premier Tech and Uno-X Pro Cycling received an invitation in addition to the eighteen WorldTour teams and Lotto-Dstny and TotalEnergies, who have protected status next season.
“It is a selection without surprises,” Tour director Christian Prudhomme told AFP. “Sometimes the choice is complicated, in this case not really. There is a gap behind the 22 best teams in the world.”
Froome won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The 37-year-old Briton has been under contract with Israel – Premier Tech for the last two years. The 35-year-old Kristoff, the eye-catcher at Uno-X Pro Cycling Team, has won Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders in the past.
The Tour de France starts on July 1 with a stage that starts and finishes in Bilbao, Spain. Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma won the last edition of the Tour de France.
world tour:
AG2R CITROEN TEAM (Fra)
ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK (Bel)
ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM (Kaz)
BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS (Bhr)
BORA – HANSGROHE (Germany)
COFIDIS (Fra)
EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST (VSt)
GREENEDGE CYCLING (Aus)
GROUPAMA – FDJ (Fra)
INEOS GRENADIERS (GBr)
INTERMARCHÉ – CIRCUS – WANTY (Bel)
JUMBO-VISMA (Ned)
MOVISTAR TEAM (Spa)
SOUDAL QUICK-STEP (Call)
TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC (Fra)
TEAM DSM (Ned)
TREK – SEGAFREDO (USA)
UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE)
UCI Pro Teams
TEAM TOTAL ENERGIES (Fra)
LOTTO-DSTNY (Call)
ISRAEL PREMIER TECH (Isr)
TEAM TOTAL ENERGY (Fra)
#Chris #Froomes #team #receives #wildcard #Tour #France #teams #participating
Leave a Reply