“What can we say we got for our money?” asks Adams. “We have hired Chris as the leader for our Tour de France team and he is not even here.”

The Adams cycling team signed Froome in 2021. The 38-year-old British Tour winner reportedly earns around five million euros a year. The team management did not select the Briton for the current Tour de France. “That’s not a PR measure,” Adams said. “Chris is not a symbol. He must be our leader at the Tour de France. That’s why I can’t say it’s worth the money.”

Last year, Froome rode the Tour de France for the Israeli team. He finished third in the mountain stage with a finish on the Alpe d’Huez.