Some days ago, Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, revealed new information about the next films, characters and series that have to be released for the next few years.

With news that surprised fans, such as Deadpool’s entry into the MCU, it has now been indicated that Chris Evans could be Captain America again once again.

According to the specialized portal Deadline, the actor would give life again to Steve Roger for Marvel, which has led him to have a couple of meetings with the studio. At the moment, it is unknown whether both parties have already reached an agreement or not, but it is expected that in the next events that Disney has for this year there will be good news on this subject.

Deadline indicates that Evans would return to his character in a supporting capacity and not with an independent film, similar to what happened with Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) in Captain America: Civil War.

How would Captain America return to Marvel’s MCU?

Captain America. Photo: Marvel Comics

Recall that in the UCM, Captain America said goodbye to the Avengers in Endgame after returning the Infinity Stones and the Mjolnir. In said scene, he can be seen giving his shield to Falcon.

If we are guided by the comics and take their stories for their possible return, in 2014 Steve Rogers had a very particular event in Captain America # 21, a story created by Rick Remender and Nick Klein.

Here, the avenger faced the villain on duty and, after an intense fight, loses the super soldier serum, a situation that would lead him to lose his strength and become a 90-year-old man.

Despite this, he would be active for several years as head of SHIELD, a situation that ended in Avengers: Showdown! of 2016.