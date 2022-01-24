Marvel premieres for this 2022 include exciting installments. However, it is not known how the next phases of the MCU will impact without some of its most iconic avengers, such as Captain America. For now, Chris Evans He already has different projects far from the world of superheroes.

In that sense, Deadline has confirmed that the actor will join Dwayne Johnson (who will come to DC with Black Adam) in the new action-adventure movie from Amazon Studios. This long-awaited commitment to streaming will be named red one, at least for now.

Production is expected to start with filming this year. For this reason, it is not yet known when its premiere will be, but it is possible that they are pointing to the December holidays. This was announced by Hiram García, President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, in an interview with Collider.

“What I can tell you is that it is a very big Christmas movie. We’ve always wanted to do a Christmas movie, but we didn’t want to do the typical Christmas movies that tend to be a little bit broader, I think, in tone.”

In that context, Garcia indicated that Red One would have a very similar plot to Guardians of the Galaxy, in terms of its overall pacing.

“We were looking for something that fit the tone and style of DJ and what DJ brings to the table, so we were able to come up with a really fun Christmas idea, but much more Hobbs & Shaw in tone, more Guardians of the Galaxy in terms of tone and atmosphere, because it is about crazy mythological elements, turning many tropes that we know about parties, but also with a lot of action and travel around the world”, detailed the prominent executive.

What will Red one be about?

Although there is no specific data regarding the plot of Red one, it has been anticipated that the film will be “an action and adventure comedy of four quadrants that travel around the world and that imagine a new universe to explore within the genre of the holidays”.

As for the minds behind its realization, Deadline reveals that Jake Kasdan (known for his work on the Jumanji franchise) is the director of the project and will work from a script written by Chris Morgan, a regular contributor to Seven Bucks Productions, who He has participated with them in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6 and Fast Five.