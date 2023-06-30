Chris Evans (Boston, Massachusetts, United States) has said goodbye to social networks, at least for a while. At just 42 years of age, the protagonist of the saga of Captain America He has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Before closing them this Thursday, June 29, he shared a message in which he made his followers understand the reason for his decision: spending so much time in front of the screen was affecting his ability to be present, enjoy the activities that they like and the company of their friends and family.

But the idea of ​​taking a break from the networks is not his. In their stories from Instagram shared a post from the message of the also actor Taron Egerton. That same day, the British interpreter, known for his roles in Rocket man and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, He uploaded on his Instagram account in which he said: “I am going to rest from social networks for a while. I’m not sure why I’m making such a big statement about it; I think it’s hard to break a cycle that I’ve come to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself.” By sharing that statement, the protagonist of The Avengers he made it clear that he had the same opinion as Egerton: it was time to brake. And right now, when searching for Evans’ profiles on Twitter or Instagram, the message is: “This account does not exist” and “This page is not available.”

Egerton’s message, which in his case keep accounts openShe continued: “I spend too much time on the go and feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek reward from the people I love is eroding as a result.” She even declared that Instagram was “one of the impediments” to go further in her career. “Thank you all for saying such nice things all the time,” the message concluded. “I really appreciate it, but I need to stop reading the thoughts of strangers for a while.” “I’m not sure this is going to be very good for any of us.”

Evans said goodbye on Twitter in his own words in a short and sweet tweet: “Hey everyone, I’m treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I’m taking a little break from Twitter and Instagram,” he wrote. “See you! Much love! ”, She finished.

Before disappearing from the networks, the interpreter of daggers in the back He uploaded videos of him with his girlfriend, the actress Alba Baptista, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than a year, and of him with his dog, Dodger. In January 2022, shared a build of the many times he and Baptista had tried to scare each other. Awarded as the sexiest man in the world of 2022 according to the magazine People, Evans finds himself a moment of professional success. Recently, he has starred in the movie Ghosted (Apple TV+), which brought him together with his friend and co-star from daggers in the back and The Gray Man, Ana de Armas. Her next movie pain hustlers with Emily Blunt, will premiere on Netflix on October 27. She is also starring in the upcoming Christmas film Red one (Amazon Prime) with Dwayne Johnson.

Egerton and Evans follow in turn in the footsteps of Drew Barrymore, another actress who has recently decided to leave social networks for a while. On June 20, the now also television presenter and owner of a makeup brand announced that she was taking a sabbatical from the networks until at least next fall. “Last series of summer…”, she began her message in your instagram account, where he accumulates 17.3 million followers. “I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a lovely place. A safe space like on the show. He is very funny and kind. My two favorite things in this life, “confessed the interpreter. And although she loves to share what she is doing with the whole world, she admitted that taking a break from the networks is something very healthy and that she used to do it a lot before. “I’m going to take a break from social media for the summer. I used to do it all the time. And it is very healthy for the soul. I’m going on some adventures. See what I find ”, she assured while she shared some photographs that also included a message:“ It is okay to disconnect for a while ”.

The actress thus reported that she will not be resting at all during her time offline, but dedicating to work on the next issue of your magazine, Drew Magazine. “Thanks to anyone who gives me space in their field,” finished the interpreter of The boy ideal who, before logging off, encouraged his followers to follow in his footsteps: “Now go out and have the summer of your life.” See you in the fall for the fourth season of The Drew Barrymore Show!”, ended. In his case, the disconnection lasted a day: the next day he published a new message: an advertising post. Of course, since June 21 he has no longer appeared on his networks.