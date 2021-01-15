Captain America does not return. As reported by the Deadline web portal, Chris Evans would be in talks with Marvel Studios to return to play Steve Roger for Marvel. However, the interpreter spoke through his Twitter account to clarify the issue.

Hours after the news portal published the exclusive, Evans sent a tweet contradicting the report: “This is news to me too.” This sentence denies that there were such conversations between the actor and the studio.

Evans denies Deadline’s report. Photo: Twitter capture Chris Evans

Although there are comments on social networks that indicate that it would be a way to divert attention to rumors. This is not the first time that an artist linked to Marvel studios does, Tatiana Maslany denied that she was going to be the Hulka in the Disney Plus series, despite the fact that the company itself confirmed her participation in December 2020.

How would Captain America return to Marvel’s MCU?

If we are guided by the comics and take their stories for their possible return, in 2014 Steve Rogers had a very particular event in Captain America # 21, a story created by Rick Remender and Nick Klein.

Here, the avenger faced the villain on duty and, after an intense fight, loses the super soldier serum, a situation that would lead him to lose his strength and become a 90-year-old man.

Despite this, he would be active for several years as head of SHIELD, situation that ended in Avengers: Showdown! of 2016.