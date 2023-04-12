April 12 is commemorated in the United States. National Pet Day and as is the tradition for some years the famous Hollywood actor, Chris Evans shares photos of his faithful and loving canine friend called Dodger Evans.

This adorable dog has become the most iinseparable companion of the actor known for his performance in movies like Captain America, Between knives and secrets, avengers endgame and more. Dodger Evans is constantly featured in the social media posts of his famous and handsome master Chris Evans.

However, in honor of the commemoration of National Pet Day, the 41-year-old actor shared with his followers some more details about how his career came about. unconditional love for his inseparable and adorable dog, who is already an actor too.

Chris Evans and how his unconditional love for ‘Dodger’ came about.

The story dates back to mid-2022 when Chris Evans was in Savannah, Georgia, United States working on the filming of the Netflix movie, Pain Hustlers alongside co-star actress Emily Blunt.

So the famous interpreter of ‘Captain America’ had no plans to adopt a pet, however it coincided that one of the scenes on the tape led him to film in a Refuge for animals where suddenly he met Dodger’s gaze and without thinking he knew that they should go home together.

At the time I met Dodger he was shooting a movie in Savannah and the scene took place in a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the moment I saw him I knew he would come home to me,” Evans said on social media.

Regarding this work of rescuing pets, the artist has highlighted that there are affectionate animals that need a home, which is why he has repeatedly invited people to visit one and dare to rescue one of those pets.

Since then Chris Evans has simply been captivated by his faithful friend Dodger with whom he constantly shares photos, adventures and even they sleep in the same bed… Without a doubt, this canine lives the dream of many of the fans of the actor, since it is the first to say “Good morning!” to the famous

This has not stopped there and after being constantly boasted on his owner’s social platforms, this honey-colored, black and white dog has managed to win the sympathy of millions of fans of the actor, but also of dog food companies and more. that they have decided become an actor dog.

The dog adopted by Chris Evans is even already an acting dog for commercials/ Photo: Instagram @chrisevans.

It turns out that at the end of March 2023, Chris Evans emotionally shared the first video in which his beloved four-legged friend made his acting debut for a commercial for a dog food line. And obviously the actor was proud with the first acting role of his pet.

Obviously beyond promoting their participation in commercials or more, this has been a consequence or opportunity that occurred due to the great chemistry that Chris Evans and Dodge Evans project on social networks, which obviously in addition to arousing great sympathy from lovers of the canines and the famous, has also attracted the attention of advertising companies.

However, it cannot be ignored that all this has been organic, since from how this puppy was adopted and its arrival in the life of its owner, to how it has become known on television, it has been the work of destiny or a fabulous coincidence.