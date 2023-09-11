Actor Chris Evans and his partner Alba Baptista they would have gotten married this weekend in a private event that only his family and friends would attend, it is reported in several media outlets.

Chris Evans and his girlfriend Alba Baptistawho is 16 years his junior, got married, Six Page shares, also noting that a family member close to the couple revealed that they said ‘yes’ in a private ceremony.

Chris Evansinterpreter of ‘Captain America’, would have arrived at the altar with Alba Baptista last Saturday at his residence in Massachusetts and that there were strict rules for the few guests, among them, that no one could make the wedding public.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. Instagram photo

The guests were not allowed access with their cell phones, so they took them away before entering the event, and when the ceremony ended they returned them.

Actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner They attended the wedding of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, Six Page also reveals.

At the moment neither Chris Evansnor Alba Baptista, who is also an actress, originally from Portugal, have published images of their wedding that took place this weekend on their social networks.

Chris Evans, interpreter of ‘Captain America’. Instagram photo

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista They began their romantic relationship in 2021, People magazine revealed it in 2022, then he confirmed his relationship with the beautiful actress.

