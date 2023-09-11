Chris Evans and Alba Baptista said “yes” last weekend, so he says Page Six. According to information released by the aforementioned media, the actors were married, after two years of relationship, in a private ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, last weekend. Famous stars arrived at the celebration to accompany them on this special day. In this note we tell you the details of how their wedding was.

What was Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s wedding like?

According to the report of Page Sixthe now married couple decided to carry out their wedding with great secrecy, therefore, they only invited their closest family and friends, who were witnesses of the “beautiful ceremony,” the source of said medium quotes.

To keep everything private, Chris and Alba had the guests sign a confidentiality agreement. In addition, the cell phones of those present were removed once the celebration began. On the other hand, it was reported that stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner They were accompanying the couple.

How did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s romance begin?

Rumors of a relationship between Chris Evans and Alba Baptista They started in January 2022; However, according to users, he began following her on social media in 2020, while the Portuguese model did the same, but in 2021.

It is not known when exactly their relationship began, since in November 2022, People confirmed their courtship and stated that they had been dating for more than a year. They both decided to keep their relationship as private as possible and only shared a few photos together on social media.