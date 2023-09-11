After a summer in which the breakups of famous couples have made headlines, actors Chris Evans (Boston, 42 years old) and Alba Baptista (Lisbon, 26 years old) wanted to become the exception that breaks the rule by uploading this Saturday to the altar to say “I do” in an intimate ceremony held on the outskirts of Boston, Massachusetts. After two years of dating, the couple chose to carry out the celebration with total discretion, so they only invited family and close friends, and forced each of them to sign a confidentiality contract and turn off their mobile phones once they were done. The celebration began. Measures that have remained mere aspirations after the Sunday Page Six magazine found a source who has shared the most intimate details of the ceremony. Although they have managed to ensure that no photographs of their wedding have been made public for the moment.

Many Hollywood celebrities were seen around the estate where the event was held. As published Insidera close friend of the couple and Marvel colleagues, such as Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky and Robert Downey Jr., were caught returning to Boston after the ceremony “very happy, joking and smiling.”

The newlyweds, with an age difference of 16 years, sparked dating rumors in January 2022, when they both met in Europe, where they were filming separate projects. It is not known exactly when their relationship began, since it was not until November 2022 when the magazine People confirmed their courtship, pointing out that they had been together “for more than a year.” Although they are very discreet about their privacy – and in fact they have never posed together on a red carpet -, since then the couple has shared some moments on their social networks.

In an interview with the magazine People last year, and after having won first place in the ranking from the magazine “the sexiest men in the world”, Captain America confirmed that he felt “very happy” with life and was focused on work-life balance and “spending time with his loved ones.” “When you read about most artists, whether they’re actors, painters, writers, most of them admit that it wasn’t the work they did, it was the relationships, the families, the love they found and shared,” Evans continued.

It was last June when the actor announced that he was leaving the networks for a while and thus deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The actor shared a message in which he made his followers understand that he wanted to stop spending so much time in front of the screen, since it was affecting his ability to be present, enjoy the activities he likes and the company of his friends. friends and family. “Thank you all for saying such nice things all the time,” he concluded the message. “I really appreciate it, but I need to stop reading the thoughts of strangers for a while.” An absence that he has not yet given up on.

Much is known about the actor Daggers in the back, but little about his new wife. Baptista, of Portuguese origin, speaks five languages ​​and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. Recently, the actress has been shaping her place in the film industry. In 2022, she starred Mrs. Harris’s trip to Parisand has also stood out for his role in The Warrior Nun, from Netflix. In 2018, she did a lot of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia, focusing on education. She also won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2021.

Earlier this year, during Valentine’s Day, Evans shared a photo montage of him and his then-girlfriend in honor of the holiday. Since then, he wanted to show some more intimate moments of the couple, which now cannot be seen because his Instagram is still deactivated. She, on the other hand, has not yet shared any publications with the actor on her profile.