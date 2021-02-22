In June 2020, the comedian Chris D’Elia He was accused of asking for nude photos and messaging minors on social media, and then three women accused him of exhibitionism. After eight months of silence, the comedian returned to defend himself against the accusations of sexual misconduct on video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel.

At the time, D’Elia denied the accusations, saying that all their relationships had been “both legal and consensual” and said he had “never met or exchanged inappropriate photos” with the people who accused him on social media.

The new video lasts almost ten minutes, is titled “It’s been a while”, and in it, the actor again referred to the accusations, sitting in front of a microphone and monologue. “It was a lot, it was difficult”He said about the moment when he had to face the scandal. And then he made a plea in his defense.

Chris D’Elia became popular for his stand-up special on Netflix and for the series “Whitney,” “The Good Doctor,” and “You.” PHOTO: ARCHICO CLARIN

“First of all, I know how it looks with all the things that were said and the emails that were posted and what the media has been trying to say, and I know that it looks bad and doesn’t show the full scope of what happened. “, it started.

And followed: “I support the fact that all my relationships have been consensual and legal. and that’s it, that’s the truth ”.

D’Elia went on to say that she had sought “a lot of medical advice and therapy” over the past eight months. “What I’ve come to understand is that for me it was always about sex,” she said. “Sex controlled my life. It was my focus, all the time. I had a problem and I have a problem. I need to work on that ”.

Chris D’Elia. He apologized for “treating sex as casual and being frivolous with people.” PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

He also talked about how fame had changed his relationship with sex, saying that becoming a public personality when he was 30 years old. had made meeting women “much easier”.

“I felt like, ‘Oh wow, I don’t need to work that hard. I can just put on a show and have sex, or go to a city and look at my inbox and start typing. ‘ And I did it”.

He explained that he received “at least 50 messages” after a performance and that he answered all of them. “I thought being honest with these women was the right thing to do,” he continued. “I told them ‘listen, come to my hotel room and let’s have sex. Let’s kiss. Let’s do this, let’s do that. ‘ And that’s what I thought was right. “

Chris D’Elia now says he feels “ashamed.” PHOTO: ARCHIVE

D’Elia apologized for “treating sex like it was casual and being frivolous with people,” and said it made him feel “ashamed” and “bad.”

This all started in June, when the comedian, popular for making his stand up special on Netflix and for having had roles in series like Whitney, The Good Doctor or You, was singled out on social media for allegedly harassing minors.

One of the testimonies published in the newspaper Los Angeles Times It was that of Julia Holtzman, a woman who claims that she was not even following Chris D’Elia on social media when she received a message from him on Instagram. She was surprised that a 36-year-old man took an interest in her: she was 17 years old at the time and had posted photos of her 16th birthday on her Instagram account.

Holtzman’s friends told him to reply because he was a famous man. So D’Elia gave her his phone number and suggested that she go to New York to see him. She did not go, but posted the screenshots of their conversation on social media.

Chris D’Elia in a capture of the video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel to explain his behavior.

Then there was an avalanche of similar posts from other young women. Like Simone Rossi, another high school student who assured that the comedian had asked her for nude photos when she was still a minor.

After the allegations were made public, an episode of the series Workaholics titled To Friend a Predator (Befriending a predator) where D’Elia played a pedophile was removed from streaming platforms.

There was another unfortunate coincidence. In the second season of You, a series produced by Netflix, D’Elia played a comedian who assaulted minors, posing as his friend and then intoxicating them, taking advantage of them and recording them while they were unconscious.

POS