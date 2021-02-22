Vicky Cornell, widow of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, sued the band members in the absence of agreement on the money that would correspond to him for copyright.

According to the magazine Billboard, Vicky Cornell decided to take the case to court when she received an offer of $ 300,000 for the share that would correspond to her husband, a sum that I describe as “maliciously low.”

The woman’s decision took shape when it became known that Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepard, the group’s remaining members, they would have received a proposal to purchase the catalog from a third party for a sum close to 16 million dollars.

Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Karayiannis, in a file image. AP Photo

The dispute between both parties dates back to 2019, when the members of the group replied with a lawsuit for libel and slander and accusations for the use that the widow made of the money received from the collection of the tribute concert to her husband in which they participated .

According to statements by Marty Singer, Cornell’s lawyer, Vicky had tried to buy the part of the catalog belonging to her husband for a sum of 21 million, but the offer was rejected on speculation that its value could increase in the future.

Now, Cornell asks the judge to determine a price for his share of the copyright that is not only based on the Soundgarden recordings, but also on future commercial actions in which the figure of the late musician would be used.

Chris Cornell’s show at the Teatro Colón, on December 14, 2016. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

Among other things, these estimates include possible future tours with holograms and the sale of merchandising.

Chris Cornell, the group’s frontman, vocalist and main songwriter, committed suicide at age 52, in May 2017.

It is worth remembering that the singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave performed two shows at the Colon Theater in December 2016, half a year before his death. There he did an exquisite acoustic show, with hits from his bands and some covers.

Accompanied by Bryan Gybson, a multi-instrumentalist who backed him up with keyboards, guitar and cello, the singer offered two acoustic shows in which he reviewed his entire musical career. Additionally, he performed a handful of epic tributes, such as Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince), The Times They Are A-Changing (Bob Dylan) and A Day in a Life (The Beatles). Each presentation lasted more than two and a half hours.

A mural in homage to Chris Cornell, in the Candioti Sur neighborhood, in Santa Fe. Photo José Almeida

During the repertoire, the singer walked with his sweet and worn voice through the discography of each of the bands he led. The most popular topics Black hole sun Y Rusty cage, from Soundgarden, Like a Stone, by Audioslave and Hunger Strike, from Temple of the Dog, provoked the excitement of the public.

While the rock audience was visited for the occasion – shirts and shoes predominated – Chris Cornell, true to his carefree style, wore an open shirt with a T-shirt underneath, jeans and sneakers.

For his fans it was an unforgettable night: because of the setting, because of the songs and because it was the last time they could see one of their idols and one of the fathers of grunge on stage.

WD