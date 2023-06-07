Former governor of New Jersey will run for the Republican seat in the 2024 election; this is the 2nd time he has run for the nomination

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, filed the official application this Tuesday (June 6, 2023) at the United States Federal Election Commission to run for the 2024 presidential elections. of the South Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, among other candidates. the aofficial announcement should be made on the night of this Tuesday (6.jun). This is the 2nd time that Christie will compete for the vacancy to represent the party in the elections. In 2016, the former governor lost the nomination to Trump.