The singer Chris Brown He gets involved once again in a controversial event, and this time for throwing the cell phone of a fan who was present on the stage that he himself climbed to participate in his show. Rihanna’s ex-partner was performing at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin as part of her scheduled concerts on her international tour. The fact caused a lot of surprise among the attendees, who did not hesitate to record the event that went viral on social networks.

In the video, you can see how the american star He places the female in the middle, she sits down, and Chris begins to dance as part of the agreed choreography. However, the young woman, who was very excited, took out her cell phone to record the moment. Given this, the soloist managed to tear off his mobile phone and threw it away. The young woman raised her arms as a sign of annoyance, thus showing her discomfort.