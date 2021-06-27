The well-known videogame author, Chris Avellone, finally broke his silence, a year after the terrible sexual harassment allegations that were thrown on him Twitter and that cost him his career.

Not only is Avellone back on social media and on his blog with a long post explaining his point of view, but he also revealed his intention to denounce two of the accusers, Karissa Barrows is Kelly Bristol, for defamation.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, last year Barrows claimed she was sexually harassed by Avellone in 2012, during the event. Dragon Con. Bristol claimed the same thing, but Avellone didn’t even remember ever meeting her.

The accusation of both women, made even more intense by subsequent testimony from other people, started on Twitter and never reached a court or the police.

Despite this, this was enough to take Avellone away from the jobs he was doing, such as writing history and missions for Dying Light 2 and for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, making it in effect a case of “cancel culture”.

Now, after a year of silence, the author has returned to the charge, revealing that this time out of the spotlight has been spent looking for evidence of his innocence:

“A long list of digital evidence and testimonials have been collected over the past year. With these in hand, I signed a formal complaint last week, not to silence Karissa and Kelly, but to encourage them to say more.“.

Avellone also spent a few words on its “cancellation” and what it means in modern society:

“This part will surprise you. I have not fought against this. You can not. Cancel culture is what it is, companies cannot fight it, otherwise they are attacked in turn. Companies cannot even ask for time to investigate the situation, without the suspicion of being accomplices and not believing the allegations, however unfounded they may be, because a minimum delay or the intention to know more is enough to be judged and canceled. in turn. And no one wants to be erased, even if it means turning your back on whoever gets hit, even if it’s someone you’ve worked with for years. However, know that even if I say this, I have no resentment towards Techland. I still consider myself lucky to have lasted longer than other writers for Dying Light 2 (there were many and some I never got to meet), although I doubt my contribution to the game is still there and I’m fine with that. However, I admit that both of their statements, especially that of Gato Salvaje (The Waylanders), were painful to read.“.

Avellone’s long post, which we invite you to read on its official website, also contains an accusation to the press:

“There are parts of this story that have not been reported in the press that were easy to dispel with little research. No journalist has done such research, even if only for basic confirmations. For example, one woman, Christy Dena, said she spent a night with me in 2013, when in fact, I wasn’t even on the same continent.“.

“To be honest, the gaming press doesn’t have to check the ‘facts’, all they do is report that someone said something, use the conditional and that’s the story. And that’s what they did, and the views came. The moment they write ‘reports’ or something like that, it gets the same validity as a researched and certified news, which no newspaper has ever done, as far as I know.“.

https://t.co/VBBBtlB7Et More to follow. – Chris Avellone (@ChrisAvellone) June 26, 2021

The Avellone case has generated great amazement and perplexity in the videogame world and many fans of his works have obviously been blown away by the accusations.

To date, there are still those who defend the author and those who instead support the words of the accusers. Now that Avellone will officially take the case to court, it will finally be possible to find out the truth.

We do not know how it will end but, if the author turns out to be innocent, nothing will be able to give him back the year of work lost due to an unfounded accusation.

Source: Forbes