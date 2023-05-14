FromAnne Christine Merholz close

The Istanbul district mayor was there on an election campaign tour in Turkey, where the AKP has the majority. In an interview with Ippen.Media, he explains why President Recep Erdogan’s time has expired.

On Sunday, 64.5 million Turks who are eligible to vote will vote on their parliament and president. After 20 years in power, Erdogan has to fear for his re-election. Polls put him neck and neck with opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Even better since the departure of Muharrem Ince, a fourth candidate for president.

Şükrü Genç (CHP) is a close confidante and companion of the presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu and district mayor of Sariyer, a district of Istanbul with a good 350,000 inhabitants and twin city of Aachen. A friendly smile, dark circles under the eyes: the CHP politician has been on an election campaign tour in the AKP strongholds for the past ten days. He firmly believes that the AKP and President Recep Erdogan will be voted out of office: “It’s a very tense situation in Turkey. The economic problems are hitting people hard. But education is just as important.” In the rural regions, the children are undersupplied.

Elections in Turkey in the live ticker Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu – who will be the next president? All developments and results of the Turkish elections in the live ticker. See also Jumbo CEO fears that price increases are not over for the time being

“During the pandemic, rural school children lost two years of lessons without internet and technical equipment. And now it is so that the transport of the children to the schools from the countryside to larger cities does not work. A bus driver told me that he doesn’t even drive the children to school in winter, but leaves them with Iman. So in Turkey we have children who have been in school for four years but cannot read and write,” says Genç.

Turkey election: “We have signed a 2000-point program with our four partners.”

Opposition leader Kilicdaroglu’s social democratic party CHP is running with the nationalist Iyi party and four smaller parties from different camps. Among them are former Erdogan supporters. As the new president, he would have to implement reforms as a five-party alliance, which is highly complicated. “We have signed a 2000-point program with our four partners. So the government program is already in place,” says Genç.

The mood in Turkey is heated. At an election campaign event, stones were thrown at Istanbul’s mayor, also a CHP. If none of the candidates manages more than 50 percent in the first ballot, it goes to the runoff. And the question remains how Recep Erdogan and his supporters will react to defeat. Will the country then fall into chaos? Observers assume that there shouldn’t be any problems if the opposition wins by a wide margin. It could be tricky if the outcome of the election is close. Then Erdogan could try to challenge the result. And that could lead to violence among his followers. Istanbul District Mayor Genç and CHP politician is confident: “There are small radical groups, but they are not the majority. The population does not want violence and does not accept it either – this also applies to the majority of the AKP electorate.”

Ippen.Media editor Anne Merholz in conversation with Şükrü Genç (CHP), district mayor of Sariyer. © private

“Germany misjudged Erdogan – now it’s correcting its mistake”

In Germany, too, people are looking forward to the elections in Turkey with great excitement. Of the 3.4 million Turkish voters abroad, those in Germany are the largest group with 1.5 million people. A good 730,000 votes were cast in the Turkish polling stations in Germany, according to the Turkish Ambassador in Germany Ahmet Başar Şen on Friday. The turnout was 49 percent. In 2018, it was significantly lower at 38.5 percent.

The leaders of the Greens, Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, had called for his most promising challenger and opposition leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, to be elected instead of Erdogan. Even if other German politicians have not been so clear, the democratic parties are largely in agreement that Erdogan must be replaced. For Genç, an insight he welcomes: “We at the CHP have warned Germany that Erdogan is not the democrat. But he was supported. At a meeting, I personally warned the then SPD leader Martin Schulz. Germany misjudged Erdogan – now it’s correcting its mistake.” District Mayor Genç was last in Berlin in May 2022, campaigning for change in Turkey in talks with politicians, business and society.

Sunday will show whether there will be a new president or whether a run-off election will be needed. Polling stations in Turkey open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. (CEST). The first partial results, which initially have little significance, are expected in the evening. These are published by the state news agency Anadolu. The opposition feeds the results into its own system and wants to inform the public regularly. The winner is usually already determined during the night. (Anne Christine Merholz)

List of rubrics: © picture alliance/dpa/Turkish Presidency/XinHua