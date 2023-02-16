Sui Ishidaauthor of the manga by Tokyo Ghoulsigns the new work arriving in Italian comics next 1st March: it is about Choujin Xover 40,000 copies sold in Japan in the first two weeks of release.

Action, combat and obscure superpowers that will make all those who appreciated the author’s previous work feel right at home, the inaugural volume of which will be on sale with a special signed gadget. All the details in the press release issued by J-POP Manga.

“Year 1998. “More than fifty years have already passed since, due to the increase of “Choujin”, i.e. “supermen”, the nations of the world, now in total chaos, were divided into autonomous provinces… ”

Milan, February 16, 2023. The awaited Choujin X 1, the new work by Sui Ishida after Tokyo Ghoul, arrives in Italy thanks to J-POP Manga! The first volume of the series will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting March 1st. With over 40 thousand copies of the first volume sold in Japan in the first two weeks of release, the series is preparing to become a new hit full of action, combat and dark superpowers.

Despite their opposing characters, second-year high schoolers Azuma Higashi and Tokio Kurohara share a strong bond of friendship. Azuma is an excellent student, he is skilled in fighting and his values ​​lead him to oppose the injustices taking place in the city with his fists. Tokyo, on the other hand, doesn’t listen and idles in the classroom, and even when it comes to fighting, he prefers to be a spectator. However, there are opponents that not even Azuma would be able to face: the Choujins, human beings with supernatural powers, responsible for the devastation that marks the area of ​​Japan in which the two boys live like a scar. One day, threatened firsthand by one of these monsters and with no way out, Azuma and Tokio decide to defend themselves in the only possible way: to inject themselves with a special drug and become Choujin themselves! How much will they be willing to sacrifice to satisfy their sense of justice? The preview of the first digital volume is available at this link.

Sui Ishida’s Choujin X 1 will be available on March 1 in bookstores, comic shops and online stores, but preorder is already available here.

By the same author available thanks to J-POP Manga Tokyo Ghoul (vol. 1 – 14), Tokyo Ghoul:RE (vol. 1 – 16), Tokyo Ghoul Novel – Past (vol. 1- 3), the Tokyo Ghoul art books Zakki, Tokyo Ghoul Zakki:Re – Artbook.

Choujin X 1 by Sui Ishida

4 Volumes – Ongoing Series

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload Pages – 260, B/W

Price – €6.90

Bimonthly release