2023 is about to end and it is time to take stock of what was the year in sports and specifically Colombian soccer, which had as champions Millionaires now Junior.

After two demanding championships, the goalkeeper specialized in statistics, SofaScore, presented its annual report, and chose the ideal eleven for the entire year in Colombian soccer.

According to their choice, defined by the scores of the footballers, it is striking that there were no players from Millonarios, the first champion of the year, and there is only one from Junior, the player Cariaco González.



Also striking is the absence of Carlos Bacca, scorer of the second semester with Junior. The one who is there was the other scorer, Marco Perezwith Eagles.

The Best Player of the Year, according to the portal's ratings, was the Deportes Tolima midfielder Yeison Guzmán, with a grade of 7.33.

The ideal eleven

The ideal team is made up of José Luis Chunga (DIM); Kevin Andrade (America), Jeisson Quiñones (Águilas), Henry Plazas (Boyacá Chicó), Danovis Banguero (Águilas); Yeison Guzmán (Tolima), Cariaco González (Junior), Carlos Darwin Quintero (America); Edwuin Cetré (DIM), Fredy Salazar (Águilas) and Marco Pérez (Águilas).

🇨🇴 We present to you the ideal XI of Colombian football 2023! 🌟 Yeison Guzmán was the player with the highest SofaScore rating [7.33] 🧐 What did you think of the team? pic.twitter.com/2fiar6e7oc — Sofascore Latin America (@SofascoreLA) December 27, 2023

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

