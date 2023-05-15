Initially at the news of Fabio Fazio’s departure from Rai Matteo Salvini had made fun of his social profiles by addressing him and his “sidekick” Luciana Littizzetto the greeting “belli ciao”. An exit that has attracted much criticism towards the leader of the League, who has shown himself happy with the journalist’s arrival at Discovery.

Today the Minister of Infrastructures returned to the subject speaking on the sidelines of the event to launch the works of the Florence Av bypass: “There is a free choice of a free tenant who has freely accepted an offer, which I hope for him will be consisting of a private television broadcaster”. “I think Rai – he added – as well as the whole country can count on so many women and so many equally smart men, without anyone making it a matter of state. We are in a democracy, best wishes and good work ”.

Contrary to what was leaked on his official social channels, Salvini said he has no interest in the composition of television schedules: “I have many construction sites to work on, they are the last thing that interests me”. Even the governor of Liguria Giovanni Toti takes a picture of the story – from his point of view: “Politics should stay out of editorial choices as much as possible because they are something very delicate, but above all they must concern entertainment and the citizen information. In the final analysis, it is the citizens who choose”.