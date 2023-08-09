It is the feast day of the black and white people, who welcome Juventus for the first time in the 2023-24 season to their “home” at the Allianz Stadium. But it’s also the right opportunity to send the club a clear message: the Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange with Chelsea is not to be done, to put it in Manzoni’s way. To reiterate it, the most popular choir in the South curve: “We Lukaku don’t want it”. A loud cry, which started just 1′ after the kick-off of the match between Juventus Black and Juventus White, a sort of first team vs Next Gen, and repeated several times during the family match, the first appointment of a series of events for the centenary of the Agnelli property.