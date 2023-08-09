The Juventus ultras expressed their dissent for the possible purchase of the Belgian during the family test at the Stadium
It is the feast day of the black and white people, who welcome Juventus for the first time in the 2023-24 season to their “home” at the Allianz Stadium. But it’s also the right opportunity to send the club a clear message: the Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange with Chelsea is not to be done, to put it in Manzoni’s way. To reiterate it, the most popular choir in the South curve: “We Lukaku don’t want it”. A loud cry, which started just 1′ after the kick-off of the match between Juventus Black and Juventus White, a sort of first team vs Next Gen, and repeated several times during the family match, the first appointment of a series of events for the centenary of the Agnelli property.
The top management
—
In the stands, not only Cristiano Giuntoli, the new market face of the Lady, but all the upper black and white floors must have heard it, starting with the number one of Exor, John Elkann, the president of the club, Gianluca Ferrero, and the CEO. d. Maurice Scanavino. After last night’s banner (“Lukaku remains in Milan, we already have the second goalkeeper”), another invitation to the club not to pursue negotiations with Chelsea. While Vlahovic is applauded with every touch of the ball, especially after the penalty scored after a quarter of an hour and the second goal arrived shortly after. The fans have already made their choice.
