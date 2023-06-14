Roberto Palacios, better known as ‘Chorri’, is back on the front page after being caught, once again, by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” in compromising situations with a young woman of unknown identity. On the night of June 13, Magaly Medina announced that the former player was seen being unfaithful to his wife Karla Quintana again, despite the fact that they had resumed their relationship after a past ampay, as the former athlete said he was sorry for his actions.

What happened to ‘Chorri’ Palacios?

Magaly Medina revealed during the last edition of her entertainment program that her reporters sent her shocking videos of Roberto Palacios giving a passionate kiss to a young woman in a nightclub in Pucallpa. It should be noted that this was not the first time that the former soccer player has been seen cheating on his partner.

Despite the fact that she caused intrigue among the audience by announcing the ‘bomb’ of the night, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” He ran out of time to be able to broadcast the report and postponed the ampay for June 14.

Magaly Medina tired of supporting ‘Chorri’ Palacios?

Although he could not broadcast the compromising images of the ‘Chorri’ Palacios, Magaly Medina expressed her annoyance against the former soccer player, since it is not the first time that he has been caught being unfaithful to his wife. Likewise, she said she was tired of having to support a person by being disloyal on repeated occasions.

“I can’t understand how he can continue to act in this way. We are bored of continuing to capture him in these situations. We have reached our limit, we no longer want to cross paths with him. However, our tireless reporters send us complete images from any corner of Peru, and we can’t help but share them with our audience. Today, once again, I will torture you with more images of ‘Chorri’ having a great time in Pucallpa“said the ‘Magpie’.

