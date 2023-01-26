He did it again! ‘Chorri’ Palacios was caught being unfaithful for the third time to his wife Karla Quintana.

Former soccer player ‘Chorri’ Palacios was captured by Magaly Medina’s cameras being unfaithful to her partner Karla Quintana, whom she married on January 20. The images broadcast on the ‘Urraca’ program are from nine days before their wedding. According to the information presented in the entertainment space, the woman captured with the former athlete is Maribel Meza. This is the third time that he is evidenced in a situation of disloyalty.

The ‘Chorri’ undergoes therapies to keep his family

After being unfaithful twice, Roberto Palacios assured that he did not want to lose his family with Karla Quintana, so he revealed that they are taking professional help to overcome the scandal in which he was involved.

“We are trying to get through this moment. We have therapy with a professional because I have asked him to, because I don’t want to lose my family. I made two mistakes (infidelity) and I accept them, but I am sure that time will help me erase all that. I’m going to try to win back their trust.”