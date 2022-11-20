On the fatigue of Muscovites declared famous Moscow dancer and choreographer Miguel. He was quoted by Moskvich Mag.

“Muscovites are good, but very tired. Moscow is a city where they earn money, live in an unrealistic rhythm. A person comes to the capital to make himself: it’s just not possible to live here,” Miguel is sure.

He added that he also feels the influence of the metropolitan rhythm on himself, and when he leaves to live in another city or country, he changes a lot in a month.

Earlier, the distinctive quality of Muscovites was named by the Russian rock musician, singer, member of the Gorky Park group Alexander Marshal. He noted that he himself came to the capital in 1980, therefore he considers himself “come in large numbers.”