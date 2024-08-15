Choreographer Miguel lost a lawsuit over his name to a fur coat seller from Pyatigorsk

Russian choreographer and producer Sergei Shesteperov, better known by his stage name Miguel, lost a lawsuit over his name to a fur coat seller from Pyatigorsk. This was reported by Starhit.

It is known that in 2023, the dancer wanted to patent the MIGEL trademark for his business and contacted Rospatent, where he found out that this brand was already occupied by a fur factory. It turned out that businessman Mher Ganjumyan opened his own production and boutique under the Migel brand back in 2012.

Then Miguel filed a lawsuit against the Stavropol businessman in the intellectual property court to obtain the right to use the MIGEL trademark. Ultimately, the court sided with the businessman, who had patented the MIGEL trademark more than 10 years ago.

The choreographer himself has not yet commented on the incident.

Fur coats have become much more expensive in Russia in 2023. According to the results of January-August, the average cost of fur products increased by 14 percent year-on-year and amounted to 60.3 thousand rubles.