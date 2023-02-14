The German choreographer Marco Goecke (50) has apologized for the ‘dog shit attack’ on a ballet critic, Saturday night in Hanover. In a statement, he asked her for forgiveness on Tuesday, but he does not have to count on that. Nevertheless, the Nederlands Dans Theater in The Hague decides to continue the tour of Goecke’s performance In the Dutch Mountains after the apologies.

