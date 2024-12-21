Chordoma is a cancerous bone tumor that in most cases appears in the spine or at the base of the skull. It is a much more common tumor in men than in women and although it can appear at any age, it usually manifests between 40 and 70 years of age. It develops slowly and slowly, but its treatment is delicate because it is located in a delicate area, near the spinal cord and brain.

Causes of chordoma

There are no clear identified causes

The causes of this type of cancer are not clear, although it seems that one factor involved is an alteration of the T gene, but this has not been conclusively demonstrated. Chordoma develops in the cells of the notochord, a structure present in the developing embryo that is important for the development of the fetal spine but usually disappears before birth; However, some cells can be preserved in the bones of the spine and the base of the skull.

Tumors in the spinal cord can affect the spinal cord and nerves and cause loss of movement. It is very important to detect the tumor in the initial phase.

Symptoms of chordoma

Signs that help detect the disease

Spinal cord tumors show various symptoms, related to the involvement of the spinal cord, nerves, blood vessels or bones of the spine. The most frequent are:

– Pain in the area where the tumor is.

– Back pain.

– Clumsiness when walking.

– Lack of sensitivity.

– Loss of intestinal or bladder function.

– Double vision.

Chordoma diagnosis

Analysis and imaging tests

The doctor requires a series of tests to confirm the appearance of a chordoma. The most common thing is to extract a sample of cells, through biopsy, to be analyzed in the laboratory. As a complement, diagnostic imaging tests are also performed to determine the size and exact location of the tumor.

Chordoma treatment and medication

Various strategies depending on the characteristics of the tumor

Treatment varies depending on the tumor and its situation. Surgical techniques, radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery (focused radiation), and chemotherapy may be used in treatment.

Chordoma prevention

There are no clear prevention rules

As the causes that cause chordoma to appear are unknown, it is difficult to describe preventive measures to try to avoid this disease.