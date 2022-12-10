Councilor accused Lula of appointing an ally in the PF to defend his son’s interests; Luís Cláudio countered and called him “filthy”

Luís Cláudio Lula da Silva, 37 years old, youngest son of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), responded to a comment by councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) on social media this Saturday (10.Dec.2022).

the president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the possible appointment of delegate Andrei Rodrigues to command the PF (Federal Police) on his Twitter profile. “Will we have the scream of such interference and all that circus created in the recent past”Carlos asked.

Rodrigues’ nomination was announced by Flávio Dino, who will be Minister of Justice and Public Security in the next government. In response, Lula’s son called the councilor “crybaby”🇧🇷

Rodrigues took care of the president-elect’s security during this year’s electoral campaign and continues to provide security during this transition period. The PF delegate also headed security for the then presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2010, and was responsible for the security of the World Cup and the Olympics in Brazil.

In addition, Carlos released the cover of a report that cites Luís Cláudio as the owner of a company investigated by the PF.

In response, Lula’s son accused the current president of interference in command of the corporation and recalled controversial cases against the Bolsonaro family.

“You and your brothers are filthy… When you talk about the real estate, the cracks and the foursome you speak ill of the press… Now that dad lost the election you are crying and hugging anything… Despair… Crying”🇧🇷 he wrote Louis Claudio.