The gossip page Choquei once again commented on the death of a 22-year-old girl, which occurred on December 22nd. According to the statementthe profile administrator, Raphael Souza, was interviewed by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) and “presented facts and documents” for “clarify O episode and give the real dimension of Choquei’s role in the case”.

Choquei also said that:

mourns the death of Jéssica Vitória Canedo;

provided to the MG Civil Police “evidence on the triggering event of fake news”;

there was the “immediate removal of false republished content”;

passes through a “deep process of internal reassessment of the methods adopted with a view to implementing filters and codes of conduct to prevent episodes of this nature from happening again”.

After the publication of the official note, users of X (formerly Twitter) questioned Choquei's statement. They said that the post was not deleted immediately after its content was proven false and that it was available until Jessica's death was reported. He also mentions the fact that Raphael Souza mocked the young woman's request for the post to be taken offline.

