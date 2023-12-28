Administrator of the gossip page was interviewed this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais
The gossip page Choquei once again commented on the death of a 22-year-old girl, which occurred on December 22nd. According to the statementthe profile administrator, Raphael Souza, was interviewed by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) and “presented facts and documents” for “clarify O episode and give the real dimension of Choquei’s role in the case”.
Choquei also said that:
- mourns the death of Jéssica Vitória Canedo;
- provided to the MG Civil Police “evidence on the triggering event of fake news”;
- there was the “immediate removal of false republished content”;
- passes through a “deep process of internal reassessment of the methods adopted with a view to implementing filters and codes of conduct to prevent episodes of this nature from happening again”.
Read the statement below:
After the publication of the official note, users of X (formerly Twitter) questioned Choquei's statement. They said that the post was not deleted immediately after its content was proven false and that it was available until Jessica's death was reported. He also mentions the fact that Raphael Souza mocked the young woman's request for the post to be taken offline.
UNDERSTAND THE CASE
- how it started – Choquei shared on its networks what was supposed to be a romantic conversation between the artist Whindersson Nunes and a young woman called Jéssica Vitória Canedo, aged 22; the 2 denied that they knew each other;
- Choquei’s reach – the gossip page has 6.7 million followers on X and another 20.6 million followers on Instagram;
- repercussion – Jéssica started receiving messages with criticism and attacks after Choquei’s post;
- impact on the family – Jéssica’s mother and Jéssica herself used their social media profiles to ask for the content to be deleted; the administrator of Choquei, Raphael Souza, mocked the young woman's post and called the text “Enem newsroom”;
- death – according to Inês de Oliveira, Jéssica’s mother, the young woman took her own life on December 22 after ingesting a high dose of medication;
- OPINION – Government uses “Choquei” case to revive project against fake news, by Mario César Carvalho;
- OPINION – The “Choquei” case: it is false that the internet is a lawless land, by André Marsiglia.
#Choquei #moment #reevaluation #death #young #man
Leave a Reply