Whether you’re a professional photojournalist, sell stock photos, or just take pictures for fun, the right camera lens is an essential part of photographic equipment. It is expensive but a great investment that you can make in photography.

When choosing a DSLR, there are many important factors to consider among which the camera lens is also a vital consideration. A DSLR comes with its own lens kit, but still, if you are serious about photography, you would obviously want more lenses in your arsenal to suit your specific needs.

Different kinds of camera lenses are meant for different needs. Finding out which of these suits your specific needs is not an easy task. What follows is a guide that can help you choose the right camera lens for your needs.

Different Types of Camera Lenses

Before delving into choosing the right camera lens for your needs, let us take a look at the different types of lenses.

Kit Lens

Kit lens refers to the lens that comes with your camera. They are generally 18-55 mm and good enough in the process of getting used to your photography style or new camera. The 18 mm lens is a wide-angled one that is ideal for general portrait use, landscapes, and architecture. The 55 mm one is good for close-up details and portraits.

Prime Lens

A prime lens refers to a lens that is fixed at a single focal length, which could be 500 mm or even 16 mm. The quality of pictures is too good with this kind of lens. It has a wider aperture and fewer moving parts when compared to a zoom lens. This makes it perfect for use in low-light environments and also for travel photography.

Zoom Lens

A zoom lens is great to use when you want to adjust the focal length without actually changing the lens. It is ideal for travel or wildlife photography where you want to cover a wide range of perspectives.

Flexibility and convenience are the greatest advantages of this kind of lens. However, these often come with higher costs and lower quality than prime lenses. It is also significantly bulky and fails to offer the wide aperture that prime lenses do.

Selecting the Right Camera Lens for Your Needs

Before selecting a camera lens for your needs, answering the below questions can make the process easier:

What is the purpose for which you will be using the lens?

Do you need a zoom lens with the ability of image stabilization?

Is a small prime lens that comes with a wider aperture more suitable?

Once you have the answer to these questions, here are a few more considerations that you need to focus on:

Features : Lenses usually come with different features. Make a list of features that are important for your specific needs. You can decide this only if you know the purpose for which you will be using the camera.

: Lenses usually come with different features. Make a list of features that are important for your specific needs. You can decide this only if you know the purpose for which you will be using the camera. Compatibility : All lenses don’t work on all cameras. Check whether the lens you have chosen is compatible with your camera body. If you have chosen alternative lenses, you may also need an adaptor. However, this may modify the widest aperture size and not let automatic features function properly.

: All lenses don’t work on all cameras. Check whether the lens you have chosen is compatible with your camera body. If you have chosen alternative lenses, you may also need an adaptor. However, this may modify the widest aperture size and not let automatic features function properly. Weight & Size : When choosing a lens, consider the weight and size. If you are buying a very heavy zoom lens, it may not be helpful if it gets too heavy to use or carry.

: When choosing a lens, consider the weight and size. If you are buying a very heavy zoom lens, it may not be helpful if it gets too heavy to use or carry. Cost: Set your budget and search for the most versatile and suitable lens within that.

With several options out there, it is quite natural to find it intimidating. However, here are a few suggestions that can help you pick the best lens for your specific needs.

Lens for Wildlife Photography

Go for a longer lens if you are into nature or wildlife photography. This helps you to capture your subjects without disturbing their natural behavior or habitat. Ideally, you can choose a zoom lens (100 mm to 400 mm).

Lens for Travel Photography

You can opt for either a prime lens or a general lens for travel photography. The discreet and small kit lens that your camera comes with should be good enough as a walkaround lens. Alternatively, you can pick a 50 mm f/1.8 prime lens, which lets you capture pictures in most light conditions.

Lens for Portrait Photography

A 70 mm-120 mm prime lens is perfect for portrait photography as it helps you click pictures without the need to be on top of the subject. Choose a lens with a wide aperture in the range of f/1.2 – f/2.8, so you can control the bokeh and field depth.

Lens for Landscape Photography

A prime lens with a wide angle is the best choice for this kind of photography. A 35 mm lens would be good enough, though any lens in the range of 10 mm to 35 mm will do.

Take the time to consider all the points discussed above before deciding which camera lens is the best for your specific needs.