Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has achieved a new achievement by listing the Dubai Government Executive Council as the best smart application in the list of the best entities in the results of the access assessment of smart applications that support the needs of People of Determination 2021.

The success of the Foundation came as a result of great efforts through which it provided distinguished electronic content that was designed and developed by a group of competencies working in the Foundation, and in accordance with the highest standards of applications and smarts, as the electronic content achieved all the necessary requirements and specifications required by the authorities concerned with smart applications.

The Foundation organized an honoring ceremony for all work teams in all fields and categories, and the IT team received a special honor for their pivotal role in enhancing its digital reality by providing an advanced digital environment.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said, “The choice of the Foundation is the result of the efforts it has made as part of its development path aimed at achieving results and achievements worthy of its position by intensifying work and employing gains to reach unprecedented levels in the innovative value of electronic content, through designing methodologies Quality and flexible, capable of enhancing and developing the digital reality to ensure competitiveness and uniqueness in the quality of electronic and smart services.”

efforts

The Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children said that the Foundation is leading great efforts to invest in its technical and technical cadres in line with its strategy aimed at empowering human competencies, enhancing communication tools through electronic channels that abound in it, in addition to developing concepts of innovation and institutional leadership, to achieve a system Electronic services based on smart solutions that improve the quality of services and lead to the completion of a series of qualitative achievements. By promoting the creative spirit and creative minds working in the institution in line with its orientations seeking to sustain work according to well-thought-out plans and strategies, which contribute to achieving leadership visions. She appreciated the giving of all employees and described them as the pillar of the institution, pointing out that the tangible achievements made by the institution over the past years at the local and international levels did not come from a vacuum, but rather as a result of giving, effort, dedication, efficiency, and the unlimited perseverance of employees in improving and developing services for all targeted members of society.