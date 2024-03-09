The Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ELECSO) chose the late scholar Dr. Mohamed Al-Mukhtar Ould Abah as a symbol of Arab culture for the year 2024, in appreciation of his scientific, intellectual and political stature in his country Mauritania and in the Arab-Islamic world in general, and in recognition of his great role in advancing Arab and Islamic culture and defending the values ​​of moderation. Moderation, and calling for the unity of the Arab Maghreb Union countries.

