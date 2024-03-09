The Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ELECSO) chose the late scholar Dr. Mohamed Al-Mukhtar Ould Abah as a symbol of Arab culture for the year 2024, in appreciation of his scientific, intellectual and political stature in his country Mauritania and in the Arab-Islamic world in general, and in recognition of his great role in advancing Arab and Islamic culture and defending the values of moderation. Moderation, and calling for the unity of the Arab Maghreb Union countries.
