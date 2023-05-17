The selection of “Expo Dubai City” to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November represents an increase in expectations for the success of this upcoming global event, an extension of the spirit of the Expo with its deep humanitarian dimensions, and based on the great success achieved by the country when it gathered The whole world is at Expo 2020 Dubai, and it provided a shining example of its potential and capabilities to advance global efforts to forge a better future for human civilization.

Dubai Expo City provides a realistic Emirati translation of its concept of sustainability, the circular economy, and the achievement of the best ways of living that guarantee the causes of well-being, and at the same time, protecting the earth through the studied reduction of emissions, leading to climate neutrality and not exceeding the planet’s temperature rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to what before the industrial revolution. Over the course of six months, which is the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, the world witnessed an advanced model of the shape of future cities, and the possibility of generalizing this experience to be a possible option to confront climate change.

The two major events “Expo 2020 Dubai” and “COP28” belong to a single core whose goal is to achieve sustainability and strengthen international action to confront the challenges facing the world, foremost of which is climate change, which expresses the continuity of the UAE’s message “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, which is the slogan that he embodied. Expo 2020 Dubai”, and the UAE continues its development to gain additional momentum by hosting “COP28”, in line with its approach to sustainable development and effective contribution to global efforts to protect the planet and ensure a better future for future generations.

Ernst & Young confirmed, in a report issued in late March, that Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the most sustainable exhibitions in the history of the International Expo, and has set new standards for the upcoming International Expo sessions, as the sustainability strategy for Expo 2020 Dubai included four main goals: In leaving a legacy of sustainable infrastructure, advanced sustainability practices, stimulating and encouraging sustainable efforts in Dubai and the UAE, raising public awareness, involving society in the principles of sustainability and methods of adopting them in daily life, and adopting sustainable solutions that can be developed to ensure that benefits reach many economic sectors.

The company considered that these four goals directed the success of planning, constructing and operating the event, and with the transformation of the site into the “Dubai Expo City”, these goals contributed to the launch of a future sustainable and clean city, whose essence comes from the human being, which gives the basic message of “Expo 2020 Dubai” “connecting minds and making The future, and topics that focus on sustainability, opportunities and mobility, are of great importance when Expo City Dubai hosts COP28 activities.

Ernst & Young expected the total value added by Expo 2020 Dubai and its legacy to the UAE economy to be about 154.9 billion dirhams ($42.2 billion) during the period from 2013 – the date of winning the Expo’s organization – until 2042.

The “COP28” slogan launched by the UAE last January, inspired by the concept of “one world”, expresses a long-term Emirati vision for effective climate action and the future of the planet.

The unique golden ring, which represented the logo of “Expo 2020 Dubai” in March 2016, drew the world’s attention. This artifact, which was found in the Marmoum area of ​​​​Dubai, was distinguished as weaving from various civilizations, as the golden ring consists of inscriptions and artifacts created by an ancient Emirati civilization before 4000 years, which is highlighted by the connection with the Dilmun civilization, the Pharaohs, Mesopotamia, beyond the two rivers, Sindh and India.

The message of “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” and the concept of “One World” reflect a lofty human goal whose title is action and will, so that the UAE will be the meeting point of the past, present and future, and an inspiration for global dialogue to reach a better tomorrow.