Finally, the corridors of the courts witnessed judicial disputes between divorced people, about increasing alimony, school expenses, custody of children, vision, and others, while family and legal specialists describe some of them as “malicious”, with the aim of taking revenge on the other party, without calculating their psychological and social effects on children, including family disputes. About the appropriate type and level of education for children.

The rationale for some cases showed that some divorced foster mothers choose private and foreign schools, with high educational banks, to enroll their children in, which is met with objection by parents, as they believe that children can get a good education in public schools or private schools with expenses commensurate with their capabilities. Finance.

Inquiries were received from readers of “Emirates Today” about who has the right to choose the children’s school, whether it is public or private schools, and in the way he sees achieving the goodness of the fostered, especially since this matter is a point of disagreement and lack of understanding between married or divorced fathers and mothers.

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that “the educational mandate is for the father, regardless of whether the custody of the children is with the mother or others, and therefore the choice of schools is by the father according to his financial ability, but without arbitrariness in that.”

He added, “If the school is far from the children’s residence, the father is obligated to provide means of transportation for their transportation to and from it, and to prove the mother’s intention to harm the father in this regard, the father can submit offers for school fees commensurate with his financial ability, and in these cases the execution judge responds.”

Al-Sharif stressed the keenness of the Emirati legislator and the concerned authorities in the country to protect children, whether in the event of a continuation of the marital relationship or after the occurrence of divorce, as well as tightening penalties for everything that affects the rights of children and their physical and psychological safety.

And the Federal Supreme Court confirmed in the merits of some cases that the education of children, although it is included in the general alimony that the father is obligated towards his son, but it is decided that the study of the child is within the competence of the guardian of the soul and his affairs as the one responsible for his care and preservation of his child, including choosing the type of study and the school that He joins her, and the custodian may not choose a particular school or a private school without his express consent.

In an incident witnessed by state courts, a person was convicted of neglecting his daughter, as he did not obtain the necessary identification papers for her, which led to her not joining educational institutions, and he also refused to spend on her completely.

In a second case, the Federal Supreme Court rejected a divorced woman’s appeal against a ruling refusing to oblige her divorcee to pay tuition fees for their son in a private school at a value of 74 thousand dirhams, indicating that if the father refuses to enroll his son in a private school, then he is not obligated to pay the fees paid by his divorced woman as long as the possibility of his education In public schools without list fees.

In a third case, the court overturned a ruling that increased absolute alimony and private school fees for the fostered children, affirming the right of the guardian to determine which schools his children will attend in all cases, whether public or private.

In a fourth case, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the right of a father to transfer his three children from private to public schools, after he filed a lawsuit demanding that his divorced wife hand over their official papers for the transfer procedures.

In the merits of the ruling, the court affirmed that the guardian of the soul is entrusted with taking care of the minor, supervising his affairs, preserving him, raising him, disciplining him, directing his life, and preparing him properly, and he has the right to determine the place where he receives education, whether it is public or private schools as he sees fit.

Personal status issues

The Federal Supreme Court affirmed in the merits of some personal status cases that if the custodian and the guardian of the child in custody differed in matters other than his service, the matter is for the guardian.

This includes directing him to a profession, or a specific type of education, or keeping him away from bad companions and places of corruption so that the conflict between the incubator and the guardian does not occur over the soul, when each of them exercises the duty dictated by the right of the fostered, while he is still in the age of custody.

In addition, it is established in both Shari’a and law that custody, although the three rights are related to it (the right of the father, the right of the custodian, and the right of the child in custody), however, the right of the child in custody is more important to be observed.

Estimating the interest of the fostered child is considered one of the realistic matters that the trial court has to estimate without oversight in that, as long as its judgment is based on plausible and sufficient reasons for carrying it and not wasting the evidence presented in the case.