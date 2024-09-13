On his flight back to the Vatican, the pontiff told reporters that the candidates are “against life”

Pope Francis said this Friday (September 13, 2024) that Americans must choose between “lesser of two evils” when deciding whether to vote for Kamala Harris (Democrat) or Donald Trump (Republican).

The pontiff spoke to reporters on a flight returning from a trip to Southeast Asia. When asked about the candidates, he said they were both against life, “whether it’s the one that expels migrants or the one that kills children”.

“It is necessary to vote. One must choose between the lesser of two evils. Which is the lesser evil? That lady or that gentleman? I do not know. Each one must think and decide according to his conscience.”

The pope has previously spoken out on abortion rights and immigration. In 2016, he called Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall between the US and Mexico “not Christian”.

In 2021, during a debate among bishops on abortion rights, the pope said that religious people should make decisions from a point of view “pastoral” and not political.