Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Arab Women’s Authority chose Rehab Lootah, Executive Vice President of the National Bonds Group, as the first Emirati and Arab woman to hold the position of Goodwill Ambassador for Women and Children, in a noble mission to mobilize moral and material support to meet the health and educational needs of women in the world’s least developed countries. The media office of the Arab Women’s Authority announced that Lootah’s selection for the mission of Goodwill Ambassador for Women and Children comes to support the needs of women and children in less developed countries, especially in the areas of health care, education and training.

For his part, Mohammed Al-Dulaimi, Secretary-General of the Arab Women’s Authority, confirmed that the decision to appoint Rehab Lootah as Goodwill Ambassador is an expression of high appreciation and great pride in her professional career and successes in all the leadership positions she held, through which she embodied the values ​​of loyalty, love of the homeland, and involvement in humanitarian work. Pointing out that Ambassador Rehab Lootah’s donation of the mission scarf and delivery of the assignment letter will take place at a later time in a large celebration in Dubai in the presence of prominent figures, women leaders and the media.

For her part, Lootah said that this selection and assignment will place her with a great responsibility to redouble efforts to supplement humanitarian and development work with initiatives and projects that will raise the status of women and children, especially in countries where women suffer from weak capabilities and fragility of health systems, noting that areas The fields of work to take care of women’s conditions are broad and large, especially in the areas of health, education and training.