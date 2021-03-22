Platon’s idea of ​​kinship is a popular topic of conversation for very young men in the phase of establishing relationships. It is based on a soul in spherical shape, which is composed of two parts. After their violent separation, people were sent into the world. For the rest of their lives they are now looking for their second half. If it is found, a deep connection becomes immediately noticeable, which cannot be broken by anything. Couldn’t such a meeting of two parts of the soul have come about at precisely this moment of the great vacation on a Mediterranean beach?

There are supposed to be people who prefer to let a destination – fate wanted us to meet on this beach – or the knowledgeable assessment of others make the choice for them. For example on private television. In the past (unfortunately still today in other places) it was the parents who decided who was suitable for choosing a partner. Ever since the series “Bridgerton” appeared, it has been known that hardly anyone believes that parents are able to carry out this task to the general satisfaction. And then there is the growing number of those who no longer believe in an ideal partner, in a sense the disenchanted.

But these are still in the minority, at least in the world of the series “The One” that started last week. There they are, the kinship of the soul: through a simple genetic test, the two people who are inclined to fall immortally in love should be found and assigned. The British company calls it a “match” in the jargon of dating apps, which have promised similar things, just not in such an exclusive way. The company whose CEO Rebecca Webb (Hannah Ware), actually a scientist, presented the evidence for the existence of the one, is obviously called “The One”. In the not very distant future, more than a million people have entrusted their love happiness to her.

“Do we know each other from somewhere?”

Anyone who tries it reports indescribable experiences: The first encounter feels like a return to a person who has been familiar for many years, in the sense of Plato. “Do we know each other from somewhere?” Ask those who happen to come across a match. The promise is: Put an end to the constant doubt as to whether you can find someone better. Put an end to the long search for the one person who recognizes us. At one point it is said that young people no longer know how terrible it was to be misunderstood across half the country.

Rebecca Webb founded “The One” with fellow researcher James (Dimitri Leonidas). One year after launching the platform, Webb has transformed into a polished career woman who can be seen to be uncompromising at the tip of her nose. Her appearances at Ted Talks and corporate parties are flawless. Her supposed match, a young, wooden guy, is allowed to come briefly on stage every time to give her a kiss. “We deserve number one,” shouts Webb, “each and every one of us.”

You don’t even need to be uneasy to think that a combination of genes from the computers of a commercial enterprise is taking over one of the most important decisions in life and thus affecting the way we get close to each other worldwide. In “The One”, the reference to the sheer number of resolved “matches” already causes the audience to doubt. Likewise, the creeping realization that Rebecca Webb’s company would not have existed if she hadn’t put a few people out of the way before founding it.

Still, the thought remains tempting: There could be someone out there with whom a relationship will work out under any circumstances. Mere belief is enough. The less ambitious journalist Mark (Eric Kofi-Abre), who happily lives together with his unmatched girlfriend Hannah (Lois Chimimba), is confronted one day with his soul mate. It’s Hannah’s fault, obsessed with the idea that he might be a better match with this woman. The mercilessly clever police officer Kate (great: Zoë Tapper), who is investigating Rebecca Webb, is waiting at the bedside for her Spanish match, a young woman who has been in a coma since an accident. One day their wife joins them. The authority of the genetic combination makes her give up the fight for her love: Don’t fuck with genetics.

The weaknesses of the series come to the fore especially in the first few episodes. Rebecca Webb is a little too superficial, the attraction between two related partners a little too magical. The question of why only a single genetic match should be possible worldwide leads to the vague suggestion of another fraud. But that is quickly forgotten because of all the questions of conscience. The longing for the ideal of love is so cleverly interwoven with violent crime in “The One” that in the end completely different questions have to be clarified anyway. For example, what can be done to prevent it from ever coming to this point.

The One is available on Netflix.